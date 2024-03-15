Dolphins to sign Jonathan Harris

The changes to the Dolphins defense continued with the addition of another defensive lineman.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Miami has agreed to sign former Bronoco Jonathan Harris. It’s a one-year deal for Harris.

The Broncos chose not to tender Harris as a restricted free agent this month, which opened the door for him to sign with another club without any compensation going back to Denver. Harris played in all 17 games last season and recorded 43 tackles and a sack for the AFC West club.

Harris joins Benito Jones and Neville Gallimore as new additions to the defensive line for the Dolphins. Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis have both left for other teams and the Dolphins have seen similar turnover at all levels of the defense this week.