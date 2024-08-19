Dolphins to sign RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

The Dolphins are adding a running back.

According to multiple reports, Miami is signing former Pittsburgh fourth-round pick Anthony McFarland Jr.

McFarland, 26, has appeared in 17 career games, including three for Pittsburgh last season. He then signed with the UFL’s San Antonio Brahmas for the league’s 2024 slate.

McFarland has rushed for 146 yards on 42 carries and has 11 receptions for 87 yards. His most productive season was his rookie year in 2020, as he rushed for 113 yards and caught six passes for 54 yards.