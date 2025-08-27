 Skip navigation
Dolphins to sign RB Jeff Wilson to their practice squad

  
Published August 27, 2025 01:37 PM

The Dolphins are short on healthy backs right now and they’re bringing back a familiar face to help them make sure they have enough players available.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they are going to sign Jeff Wilson to their practice squad. Wilson was released after a brief return to the 49ers this summer.

Wilson played for the Niners from 2018 until he was traded to the Dolphins in 2022. He ran 141 times for 637 yards and three touchdowns in 27 games for the team.

De’Von Achane has been battling a calf injury and Jaylen Wright is not expected to play in Week 1 due to a leg injury. Rookie Ollie Gordon was the only other back on the initial 53-man roster.