nbc_pft_chargerstakealt_240426.jpg
Alt fits Harbaugh’s blueprint for Chargers
nbc_pft_defensiveplayersdrafted_240426.jpg
Latu, Murphy II lead first-round defensive picks
nbc_pft_sevenwrs_240424.jpg
Analyzing first-round WR picks: Nabers, Worthy

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Dolphins trade 2025 third-rounder to Eagles, pick RB Jaylen Wright

  
Published April 27, 2024 01:17 PM

The Dolphins reached into next year’s picks in order to add a little more speed to an already fast roster.

Miami traded a 2025 third-round pick to the Eagles in exchange for the 120th pick in this year’s draft. They used the pick to take running back Jaylen Wright.

Wright ran a 4.38 40 at the Scouting Combine earlier this year and won a state title in track before moving on to Tennessee. He ran 137 times for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns with the Vols last season.

The Dolphins will have plenty of competition in the backfield with De’Von Achane, Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, and Salvon Ahmed all on hand along with Wright.