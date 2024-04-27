Dolphins trade 2025 third-rounder to Eagles, pick RB Jaylen Wright

The Dolphins reached into next year’s picks in order to add a little more speed to an already fast roster.

Miami traded a 2025 third-round pick to the Eagles in exchange for the 120th pick in this year’s draft. They used the pick to take running back Jaylen Wright.

Wright ran a 4.38 40 at the Scouting Combine earlier this year and won a state title in track before moving on to Tennessee. He ran 137 times for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns with the Vols last season.

The Dolphins will have plenty of competition in the backfield with De’Von Achane, Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, and Salvon Ahmed all on hand along with Wright.