Dolphins waive 2023 second-round pick Cam Smith

  
Published September 30, 2025 05:04 PM

The Dolphins have moved on from one of their recent draftees.

Miami announced cornerback Cam Smith has been waived off of the reserve/non-football illness list.

Smith was a 2023 second-round selection. He appeared in 21 games with no starts over the last two seasons. In 2024, he was on the field for 34 percent of defensive snaps in his six games played. He was also on the field for 36 percent of special teams snaps in games played.

After winning their first game of the season on Monday night, the Dolphins will head to North Carolina to face the Panthers in Week 5.