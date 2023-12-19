Dolphins waive Jason Pierre-Paul

The Dolphins are no longer down with JPP.

Miami waived veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul on Tuesday. His roster spot will be filled by running back Chris Brooks, who was activated off IR.

Pierre-Paul appeared in two games for the Dolphins, participating in five defensive snaps and eight special-teams snaps. He was inactive for Sunday’s 30-0 win over the Jets.

He joined the Dolphins after appearing in one game last month with the Saints. He’ll now head to waivers. If Pierre-Paul clears waivers, he’ll be a free agent, able to sign with any roster or practice squad.

The 34-year-old was a first-round pick of the Giants in 2010. He has won a pair of Super Bowl rings; one with the Giants in 2011, and one with the Bucs in 2020.