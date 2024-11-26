Dolphins waive safety Marcus Maye

Veteran safety Marcus Maye is heading to waivers, but he may not be leaving Miami.

The Dolphins will waive Maye but would like to re-sign him to the practice squad if he clears waivers, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Maye has played in all 11 games this season and started three of them, and he has been on the field for 43 percent of the Dolphins’ defensive snaps and 39 percent of special teams snaps.

It’s unclear why the Dolphins decided to waive Maye, but it could be to make room for linebacker Shaquil Barrett, who has decided to end his retirement and return to the NFL. Barrett was a member of the Dolphins at the time of his retirement and automatically goes back on their roster when reinstated unless they put him on waivers. The Dolphins may have decided to keep Barrett and put Maye on waivers instead.