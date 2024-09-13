 Skip navigation
Dolphins will add a QB, but expect to stick with Skylar Thompson as “next man up”

  
Published September 13, 2024 10:37 AM

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel’s Friday morning press conference was centered on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s condition and future after he suffered a concussion in Thursday night’s loss to the Bills, but there were also discussions about how the team will be moving forward while waiting for answers on those fronts.

Skylar Thompson replaced Tagovailoa on Thursday night and is the only other quarterback on the 53-man roster. Tim Boyle is on the practice squad, but McDaniel said he expects there to be another option in the mix soon.

“We will bring in someone, we’re just evaluating the pros and cons for the different situations,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel added that he expects Thompson to remain “the next man up” when it comes to the starting job and that the team is confident in his ability to run the offense. Thompson started three games during his rookie season in 2022, but Thursday night was his first appearance since a Wild Card loss to the Bills that year.