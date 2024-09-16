 Skip navigation
Dolphins will sign Tyler Huntley from Ravens’ practice squad

  
Published September 16, 2024 10:55 AM

In replacing Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins won’t be turning to someone who knows the offense.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Dolphins will be signing quarterback Tyler Huntley from Baltimore’s practice squad.

C.J. Beathard, who knows the Miami offense from his time in San Francisco, was on the short list. Others, like former Dolphins backup quarterback Mike White, were not.

Huntley spent four years with the Ravens before signing with the Browns. After he was cut by Cleveland, he returned to Baltimore.

With six appearances and four starts in 2022, Huntley somehow made it to the Pro Bowl.

He joins Skylar Thompson as the other other healthy quarterback on the active roster. Tim Boyle continues to be on the Miami practice squad.

With the duration of Tua’s absence not known, it’s unclear whether the replacement is a short- or long-term necessity.