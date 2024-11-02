Dolphins won’t activate River Cracraft this week

Dolphins wide receiver River Cracraft will miss at least one more game.

The Dolphins downgraded Cracraft to out on Saturday, which means they won’t be activating him from injured reserve for their game against the Bills. Cracraft has missed the entire season with a shoulder injury.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel indicated the team’s Week 10 Monday night game against the Rams is a likely spot for Cracraft to make his 2024 debut.

Cracraft had 18 catches for 223 yards and three touchdowns for the Dolphins over the last two seasons. He also had two catches for 23 yards in the playoffs and he’s seen time as a kickoff and punt returner.