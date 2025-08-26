Dolphins work out four veteran kickers

The Dolphins need a kicker with Jason Sanders expected to miss 4-5 weeks with a hip injury.

They have begun the task of finding one.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports the Dolphins worked out Eddy Pineiro, Riley Patterson, Zane Gonzalez and Greg Joseph.

All four have long stints in the NFL.

Pineiro has made 88.1 percent of his career field goals but missed seven kicks, including four field goals, in 2023 and missed six kicks, including four field goals, in 2024. The Panthers moved on this offseason.

Patterson has kicked for five teams in four seasons and has made 85.1 percent of his field goal tries.

Gonzalez kicked for the Commanders for six games in 2024, making five of seven field goals. He has made 80.0 percent of his field goals with four teams since 2017.

Joseph kicked for three teams last season, playing eight games and going 16-of-20 on his field goal attempts. He has made 82.3 percent of his career field goals.