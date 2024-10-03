 Skip navigation
Dolphins WR coach Wes Welker on Odell Beckham Jr.: In practice, he looks like the player we’ve seen

  
Published October 3, 2024 02:48 PM

Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. began practicing with the team this week and the early reviews of his work are positive.

Wide receivers coach Wes Welker said that Beckham “has looked great” since returning to the field for the first time since an offseason knee procedure and said he thinks it will help the team to have a player who “can open up the offense.” Welker didn’t speculate on whether Beckham will try to do that against the Patriots this weekend.

“In some of the routes on air, he looks like the Odell we’ve seen,” Welker said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “Very excited to get him out there and moving around. All indications are he’s looking really good. We will go through practice and talk about it as a staff and figure out the best case scenario for our team.”

Offensive coordinator Frank Smith thinks Beckham “will be another piece we can really use” and the Dolphins, who have lost three straight games, will take all the help they can get.