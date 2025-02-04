 Skip navigation
Donald Trump will be first sitting president to attend Super Bowl

  
Published February 4, 2025 02:53 PM

The Chiefs will make history if they win their third Super Bowl in a row. Regardless of the outcome, history will be made on Sunday.

Per multiple reports, President Donald Trump will become the first sitting U.S. president to attend the Super Bowl.

His presence will serve only to make the safest city in the country even safer. Even if, frankly, the public show of force in New Orleans is a little unsettling.

Trump has regularly attended college football games over the years. He was present in Pittsburgh for a Sunday night game during the 2024 campaign.