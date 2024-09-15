 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Donations to Tua Foundation exceeded $50,000 as of Saturday afternoon

  
Published September 15, 2024 09:33 AM

It’s becoming a movement, not just for Bills fans.

Buffalo fans got it doing, to be sure. But it’s taking on a life of its own.

Football fans expressing concern for and showing appreciation to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa donated more than $50,000 as of Saturday afternoon.

Keep it going. Click here to do it.

We saw this same thing happen in early 2023 with Bills safety Damar Hamlin; millions were donated to his foundation after he nearly died on the field. While Tua’s situation isn’t as immediately dire as Hamlin’s was, Hamlin is playing again. It’s currently unclear whether Tua will return to the field.

Even if he does, he’ll be another concussion closer to the one from which doctors will decide he can’t return. Or he’ll decide on his own that he’s ready to move on.

However things play out, this is a simple gesture for anyone who understands the risks all football players take — especially those with a history of brain injuries.

Click the link. Peel off a few bucks. Show the men who play football that we appreciate their humanity.