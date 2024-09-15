Donations to Tua Foundation exceeded $50,000 as of Saturday afternoon

It’s becoming a movement, not just for Bills fans.

Buffalo fans got it doing, to be sure. But it’s taking on a life of its own.

Football fans expressing concern for and showing appreciation to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa donated more than $50,000 as of Saturday afternoon.

Keep it going. Click here to do it.

We saw this same thing happen in early 2023 with Bills safety Damar Hamlin; millions were donated to his foundation after he nearly died on the field. While Tua’s situation isn’t as immediately dire as Hamlin’s was, Hamlin is playing again. It’s currently unclear whether Tua will return to the field.

Even if he does, he’ll be another concussion closer to the one from which doctors will decide he can’t return. Or he’ll decide on his own that he’s ready to move on.

However things play out, this is a simple gesture for anyone who understands the risks all football players take — especially those with a history of brain injuries.

Click the link. Peel off a few bucks. Show the men who play football that we appreciate their humanity.