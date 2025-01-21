 Skip navigation
Don’t overlook the possibility of Pete Carroll to the Raiders

  
Published January 21, 2025 06:22 AM

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady could indeed end up hiring a seventy-something Super Bowl-winning coach. But not the one you think.

On Monday night, we caught wind of this tidbit: Don’t overlook the possibility of former Jets, Patriots, and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll to the Raiders.

Carroll coached the Seahawks from 2010 through 2023, leading them to a pair of Super Bowl appearances and a victory in Super Bowl XLVIII. He has a record of 181-131-1 in the regular season and postseason.

With Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson off the board, the Raiders need to pivot elsewhere. They have shown interest in and/or interviewed Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, former Jets coach Robert Saleh, Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, and Carroll.

Carroll is the most proven commodity of the bunch, and a guy Brady’s Patriots faced 10 years ago in the Super Bowl. New England won after Carroll’s Seahawks threw the ball near the goal line instead of giving it to running back Marshawn Lynch.

Carroll’s name first surfaced in the current hiring cycle on Christmas Day, when it was reported that he had interest in returning to the NFL generally and the Bears specifically. Carroll has interviewed with both the Bears and the Raiders.

At 73, Carroll’s age should not be an issue that keeps him from getting the job in Las Vegas. First, federal and state law prevent discrimination based on age. Second, he’s nearly a decade younger than Wayne Newton.