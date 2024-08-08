D’Onta Foreman returns to practice a week after scary neck injury

The Browns saw the return of running back D’Onta Foreman from a scary practice injury last week in West Virginia.

Foreman, 28, practiced with teammates Thursday. It is unclear whether Foreman will play for the Browns against the Packers in their preseason opener Saturday.

Foreman injured his neck during last Thursday’s practice. He was immobilized and taken to the hospital, where X-rays and a CT scan were negative.

Foreman is competing for a roster spot behind Nick Chubb, who still is recovering from a knee injury. Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. are ahead of Foreman on the depth chart.

Foreman entered the league as a third-round pick of the Texans in 2017, and he has spent time with seven teams in his career.