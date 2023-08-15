Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start for Browns on Thursday night

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski announced Tuesday that rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start at quarterback against the Eagles on Thursday. Kellen Mond will play the second half.

Starter Deshaun Watson and backup Joshua Dobbs will sit out the team’s third preseason game.

Mond started the Hall of Fame Game and played 39 snaps to 35 for Thompson-Robinson. On Friday night, Watson started and played 12 snaps and Dobbs replaced him and played 24. Mond got 21 snaps and Thompson-Robinson 20.

Mond and Thompson-Robinson are competing for the No. 3 job, and the fifth-round pick from UCLA has earned the start this week. Thompson-Robinson has a 134.9 passer rating this preseason, completing 17 of 21 passes for 184 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Mond, a third-round pick of the Vikings in 2021, has completed 20 of 31 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns and an interception.