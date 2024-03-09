Doug Marrone joins Bill O’Brien at Boston College

Boston College lost its head coach to an assistant-coach position in the NFL. The Eagles now have two former NFL head coaches on staff.

Via Pete Thamel of ESPN.com, former Bills and Jaguars coach Doug Marrone will join former Texans coach Bill O’Brien at B.C.

Marrone, per the report, will be the team’s Senior Analyst for Football Strategy/Research.

In addition to his NFL head-coaching jobs, Marrone was the head coach at Syracuse. Most recently, he served as the Saints’ offensive line coach in 2022 and 2023.

Marrone coached at Syracuse from 2009 through 2012. He then coached the Bills for two seasons before coaching the Jaguars from 2017 through 2020.

O’Brien coached the Texans from 2014 into the 2020 season. Last year, he was New England’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.