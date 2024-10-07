Doug Pederson: Chances of Evan Engram getting back this week are pretty good

After suffering a hamstring injury in the season opener, tight end Evan Engram may be back on the field for the Jaguars when they play the Bears in London on Sunday.

Head coach Doug Pederson provided a positive update on Engram during his Monday news conference, saying he was close to playing in Week 5.

“He got himself into practice a little bit,” Pederson said. “I would anticipate him doing more this week and seeing where he’s at at the end of the week. But I think the chances of him getting back in here this week are pretty good.”

Engram had one 5-yard catch in the season-opening loss to Miami before he had to exit the contest. He was a limited participant in practice all three days last week.

Pederson also noted Travis Etienne’s snaps were limited in the second half of Sunday’s win over the Colts due to a shoulder issue. But the running back should be fine.

“Yeah, he got popped on it yesterday pretty good,” Pederson said. “That’s what kind of kept him out of the game a little bit more in the second half — just because it was sore and tender and just didn’t want to risk it further.”

Etienne had 17 yards on six carries along with six catches for 43 yards on Sunday.

Devin Duvernay, however, may be out for a while with a lower-body injury, Pederson said.