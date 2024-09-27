Doug Pederson: Evan Engram unlikely to play Week 4, but “next week looks promising”

While it looks like the Jaguars won’t have tight end Evan Engram for their Week 4 matchup with the Texans, he could be back for Week 5.

Head coach Doug Pederson said in his Friday press conference that Engram is unlikely to play this Sunday. But he could be back sooner than later.

“He’s doing well. I doubt he’ll be able to make this game,” Pederson said in his press conference. “Again, with a hamstring like that, they’re finicky — let’s call it that. So, it’ll be a long shot.

“Next week looks promising,” Pederson added. “But, again, it’s only been a couple of weeks here.”

Engram suffered his hamstring injury during pregame warmups for the Week 2 matchup against the Browns. He caught one pass for 5 yards in the season-opening loss to Miami.

Last season, Engram caught 114 passes for 963 yards with four TDs.

The Jaguars host the Colts in Week 5.

While Devin Lloyd was added to the injury report on Thursday with a knee issue, Pederson said the linebacker is dealing with soreness and should be fine.

Defensive back Darnell Savage (quad) has been limited this week and Pederson noted the team will have to monitor him over the next couple of days.