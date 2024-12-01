Doug Pederson: Hit on Trevor Lawrence has no business in our game

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had to leave Sunday’s game against the Texans after a vicious shot to the head by Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair while he was sliding at the end of a run.

Al-Shaair was ejected from the game for the hit, which touched off several scuffles between members of both teams while Lawrence laid motionless on the ground. After the game, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson made it clear that he thought the officials were correct to send Al-Shaair off for crushing the quarterback when he’d given himself up.

“It’s a play that has no business in our league,” Pederson said at his postgame press conference.

Pederson confirmed that Lawrence is in the concussion protocol. He also said the quarterback, who was seen walking out of the stadium with his wife, should be fine in the long run, but offered no thoughts about when he might be playing again.