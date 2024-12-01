 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Doug Pederson: Hit on Trevor Lawrence has no business in our game

  
Published December 1, 2024 05:17 PM

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had to leave Sunday’s game against the Texans after a vicious shot to the head by Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair while he was sliding at the end of a run.

Al-Shaair was ejected from the game for the hit, which touched off several scuffles between members of both teams while Lawrence laid motionless on the ground. After the game, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson made it clear that he thought the officials were correct to send Al-Shaair off for crushing the quarterback when he’d given himself up.

“It’s a play that has no business in our league,” Pederson said at his postgame press conference.

Pederson confirmed that Lawrence is in the concussion protocol. He also said the quarterback, who was seen walking out of the stadium with his wife, should be fine in the long run, but offered no thoughts about when he might be playing again.