Doug Pederson: Jaguars DT DaVon Hamilton “doing extremely well” after back injury

Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton has been out recently with a back injury, but he’s making good progress in his recovery.

The precise nature of Hamilton’s injury isn’t clear, but the Jaguars have described it as a non-football injury. Today head coach Doug Pederson offered a promising assessment of when Hamilton could return.

“He’s doing extremely well,” Pederson said of Hamilton. “Obviously it’s a non-football-related injury. He’s doing extremely well and our doctor said he could be back in our building as early as next week. I’m happy for that.”

Last year Hamilton played in all 17 games, with 14 starts, and also started both of the Jaguars’ playoff games. He’s a big part of what they do on defense, and getting him back soon would be a major boost to them before the start of the regular season.