PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
Texans have 'puncher's chance' vs. Chiefs

PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

DraftKings stops betting on next Cowboys coach, for now

  
Published January 17, 2025 09:59 AM

The DraftKings list of candidates for the Cowboys’ coaching job included pretty much everyone except the guy in the photo accompanying this article. As of now, the options have been greatly reduced.

To none.

DraftKings has removed the Cowboys’ coaching job from the menu of things on which wagers can be placed. As we understand it, the betting ended because of the volatility of the market.

We assume, based on the way the odds were going yesterday, that it was Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. He surged into the top spot on Thursday, after Colorado coach Deion Sanders had been the favorite.

The expectation is that it will return on Friday. When it does, chances are the odds will say plenty about the guy who drew enough action to shut the betting down, albeit temporarily.