Drake London gives Falcons a 14-7 lead

Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney is inactive with a hamstring injury, but Michael Penix still has Drake London.

Penix and London connected for a 9-yard touchdown, giving the Falcons a 14-7 lead over the Bills.

After the first quarter, the Falcons outgained the Bills 128 to 83.

Penix is 6-of-8 for 72 yards and a touchdown, with London catching five passes for 64 yards and a touchdown.

Tyler Allgeier scored the team’s first touchdown on a 21-yard run.

Josh Allen has completed 2 of 4 passes for 64 yards and a touchdown. The Bills went three-and-out on their second drive after a touchdown drive on their first.