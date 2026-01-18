Drake Maye 28-yard touchdown gives Patriots 7-0 lead

The Patriots have gotten on the board first in Sunday’s divisional round matchup with the Texans.

Quarterback Drake Maye threw a fourth-down touchdown to receiver DeMario Douglas to put New England up 7-0 with 9:35 left in the first quarter.

After the two teams traded punts to open the game, the Patriots started to get going with Rhamondre Stevenson’s 20-yard run to put the club in Houston territory at the 37.

New England then had third-and-14, but made it fourth-and-1 with Maye’s 13-yard completion to Stefon Diggs.

With head coach Mike Vrabel taking an aggressive mindset fourth down from the Houston 28, Maye connected with DeMario Douglas over the middle on a short pass, with Douglas taking it all the way to the end zone for the score.

Maye has started the game against this vaunted Houston defense 5-of-6 for 54 yards with a touchdown.