caleb.jpg
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
mahomes_thumbnail.jpg
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
What is Brown's future with the Eagles?
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Drake Maye 28-yard touchdown gives Patriots 7-0 lead

  
Published January 18, 2026 03:20 PM

The Patriots have gotten on the board first in Sunday’s divisional round matchup with the Texans.

Quarterback Drake Maye threw a fourth-down touchdown to receiver DeMario Douglas to put New England up 7-0 with 9:35 left in the first quarter.

After the two teams traded punts to open the game, the Patriots started to get going with Rhamondre Stevenson’s 20-yard run to put the club in Houston territory at the 37.

New England then had third-and-14, but made it fourth-and-1 with Maye’s 13-yard completion to Stefon Diggs.

With head coach Mike Vrabel taking an aggressive mindset fourth down from the Houston 28, Maye connected with DeMario Douglas over the middle on a short pass, with Douglas taking it all the way to the end zone for the score.

Maye has started the game against this vaunted Houston defense 5-of-6 for 54 yards with a touchdown.