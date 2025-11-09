Drake Maye 72-yard touchdown pass ties Pats-Bucs at 7-7

The Patriots didn’t have much going on their first two drives, but only needed one play to score on their third.

Quarterback Drake Maye found rookie receiver Kyle Williams for a 72-yard touchdown, tying Pats-Bucs at 7-7.

Williams got some separation as Maye found him off a play-action pass 13 yards down the field. But then Williams turned on the burners, getting down the right sideline for 59 yards after the catch for the score.

Maye also was able to withstand heavy pressure coming to throw an accurate pass.

As noted by the CBS broadcast, it was not only the longest play of the season for the Patriots, but also the club’s longest playin four years.

Additionally, Tampa Bay has been dealing with injuries along its offensive line all year and that has continued on Sunday. Guard Ben Bredeson is out with a hamstring injury.