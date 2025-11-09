 Skip navigation
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Drake Maye 72-yard touchdown pass ties Pats-Bucs at 7-7

  
Published November 9, 2025 01:44 PM

The Patriots didn’t have much going on their first two drives, but only needed one play to score on their third.

Quarterback Drake Maye found rookie receiver Kyle Williams for a 72-yard touchdown, tying Pats-Bucs at 7-7.

Williams got some separation as Maye found him off a play-action pass 13 yards down the field. But then Williams turned on the burners, getting down the right sideline for 59 yards after the catch for the score.

Maye also was able to withstand heavy pressure coming to throw an accurate pass.

As noted by the CBS broadcast, it was not only the longest play of the season for the Patriots, but also the club’s longest playin four years.

Additionally, Tampa Bay has been dealing with injuries along its offensive line all year and that has continued on Sunday. Guard Ben Bredeson is out with a hamstring injury.