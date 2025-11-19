 Skip navigation
Drake Maye ignores Cam Newton’s skepticism: I don’t even know what show he’s on

  
Published November 19, 2025 02:35 PM

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton said recently that he compares the Patriots’ success this season to “fool’s gold” because a weak schedule has made them look better than they are. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye says he can’t concern himself with that.

I don’t even know what show he’s on,” Maye said on WEEI, via MassLive.com. “I think they get paid to make remarks and make certain comments. So, I just worry about what people in our organization think, and worry about we think and what my teammates think. People are going to have different opinions. I’m just going out there on Sunday and worrying about ourselves.”

Newton, who played one season for the Patriots and 10 seasons for the Panthers during his NFL career, argued that Maye hasn’t done enough against good teams to deserve the attention he’s been getting.

Whatever Newton thinks, the Patriots are the betting favorites to win the AFC East, and Maye is second in MVP odds.