Drake Maye improved during the offseason, but Jacoby Brissett is still expected to start

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240703.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Cowboys’ star contract strategy
GettyImages-1988739057_(1).jpg
Florio: Sunday Ticket ruling won’t help everyone
nbc_pftpm_rookieholdouts_240703.jpg
Reasons for rookie training camp holdouts

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240703.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Cowboys’ star contract strategy
GettyImages-1988739057_(1).jpg
Florio: Sunday Ticket ruling won’t help everyone
nbc_pftpm_rookieholdouts_240703.jpg
Reasons for rookie training camp holdouts

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Drake Maye improved during the offseason, but Jacoby Brissett is still expected to start

  
Published July 4, 2024 04:25 AM

Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye is a project, and although the early indications are that he’s taking well to coaching in New England, he’s unlikely to be QB1 for the Patriots in Week One.

Jacoby Brissett is a -300 favorite to be the Patriots’ Week One starter. Maye is a +220 underdog, via DraftKings.com.

Still, Maye’s improvement from the start of rookie minicamp in May to the end of offseason practices a month later was noticeable, according to Tom Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com. Maye’s footwork, timing and accuracy all got better as he worked with the Patriots’ coaching staff.

The most likely scenario, according to Curran, is that Brissett starts most of the season but the Patriots turn the offense over to Maye some time around Week 13, giving him a few games as a rookie to show what he can do before focusing on 2025 as the season when they expect to see him prove he’s ready to start.

The Patriots took Maye with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, showing a lot of faith in his ability to develop into a franchise quarterback. But that development isn’t likely to be fast enough for him to have an impactful rookie year.