Drake Maye limited in practice again on Thursday

  
Published October 31, 2024 04:11 PM

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye hasn’t cleared the concussion protocol yet, but it seems like there’s a good chance he’ll get the green light to play against the Titans this weekend.

Maye suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s victory over the Jets, but he progressed enough to practice with the team on a limited basis on Wednesday. Maye remained a limited participant on Thursday and Friday will bring another practice as well as any injury designations that the team chooses to apply.

Jacoby Brissett replaced Maye last week and will start if Maye does not clear the final steps of the protocol by Sunday.

Maye had plenty of company in the limited category. Cornerback Alex Austin (ankle), safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (abdomen), linebacker christian Elliss (abdomen), running back Antonio Gibson (toe), cornerback Jonathan Jones (shoulder), guard Michael Jordan (ankle), tackle Vederian Lowe (ankle, shoulder), guard Layden Robinson (ankle), defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (neck), linebacker Sione Takitaki (knee), linebacker Jahlani Tavai (back), wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (ankle), and defensive end Keion White (knee) were also limited on Thursday.