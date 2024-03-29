Drake Maye on his Pro Day: I thought I threw it well

Quarterback Drake May is expected to be one of the top picks in next month’s draft and that did not change with his Pro Day performance on Thursday.

Maye went through 70 throws in his workout in front of NFL talent evaluators at the University of North Carolina. Multiple reports indicate that while Maye started off a little slow, he picked it up as the workout continued and displayed his arm talent.

“I thought I threw well,” Maye said, via Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer. “I thought I was spinning it great — a few I wish I had back. Always, when you have 70 throws, you’re going to miss a few. That was the goal: to be perfect. I didn’t accomplish that but I thought I threw it well, I think the guys did a great job, and I just tried to show different things. Moving on the run, different drops, and just throwing it with accuracy.”

Maye didn’t go through drills at the scouting combine and said that’s why he “wanted to come out here and rip it around.” He said he felt like he did that, even if there were some throws he missed.

“I think I can throw it deep with the best of them, so I wanted to show that,” Maye said. “I think every deep ball was completed, so that was the goal. Some intermediate [throws] I wish I had back, but that happens. But coming out here and letting it rip deep was definitely an emphasis.”

As for where Maye will end up at the end of next month, he said he’s not focused on any particular team.

“I’m just excited to see wherever I go and let God handle the rest,” he said.

After throwing for 4,321 yards with 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2022, Maye tossed for 3,608 yards with 24 touchdowns and nine picks in 2023.