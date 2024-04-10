Drake Maye set to visit Commanders next week

As the pre-draft process winds down, the Commanders will have another top quarterback prospect visit the team next week.

Former North Carolina QB Drake Maye will meet with Washington next Tuesday and Wednesday, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported yesterday that former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels will visit with the club next Monday and Tuesday.

Maye has already met privately with Washington. That happened before the quarterback’s Pro Day back in March.

While Washington is thought to be deciding between Maye and Daniels, betting odds shifted last week to favor Maye being selected at No. 2 overall.

In 30 games at UNC, Maye threw for 8,018 yards with 63 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.