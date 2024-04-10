Jayden Daniels visiting Commanders next Monday and Tuesday

The Commanders have the second overall pick. They will have their choice of quarterbacks after the Bears select Caleb Williams.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels could be their selection.

Daniels will visit Washington on Monday and Tuesday of next week, agent Ron Butler told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Patriots, who have the fourth pick, also have had Daniels to town for a visit. The Heisman Trophy winner also has visited or is scheduled to meet with the Giants, Vikings, Broncos and Raiders.

In 12 games last season, he completed 72.2 percent of his passes for 3,812 yards with 40 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns.