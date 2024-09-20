 Skip navigation
Drake Maye: When my name is called, I’ll be ready

  
Published September 20, 2024 06:49 AM

Patriots coach Jerod Mayo said after Thursday night’s game that he doesn’t know if he’s going to make Drake Maye his team’s starting quarterback, but Maye says he’s confident he can do the job.

Maye got his first NFL action in garbage time of the Patriots’ 24-3 loss to the Jets, and he said he can play a full game if Mayo benches Jacoby Brissett.

“I’ll be ready when my name is called, when my number’s called, to go out there and make some plays,” Maye said. “I’ve been preparing like I’m the starter.”

Maye managed just 22 passing yards on 4-of-8 passing and took two sacks, and he acknowledged he needs to do better.

“I can’t take stupid sacks,” Maye said. “At the same time, we got some first downs, moved the chains, made some plays with my feet.”

The Patriots’ next game is at San Francisco, which would be a hostile environment for a rookie quarterback in his first start. Mayo may not think Maye is ready for that. But sooner or later, Maye will be the Patriots’ starter. He says he’s up to the task.