 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Drake Maye’s heroics force overtime, but interception gives Titans win over Patriots

  
Published November 3, 2024 04:22 PM

Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye made one of the best highlight-reel plays of this NFL season as time expired in the fourth quarter today in Tennessee, but it wasn’t enough.

Maye scrambled around as the clock hit :00 before heaving the ball into the end zone, where Rhamondre Stevenson caught it for a touchdown that tied the game at 17-17 and forced overtime.

But in overtime the Titans’ offense marched the ball down the field for a field goal that gave Tennessee a 20-17 lead, and when the Patriots got their chance, Maye threw an interception that ended the game and gave the Titans the 20-17 win.

Drake Maye had two fumbles, the second of which was recovered deep in Patriots territory in the fourth quarter to set up the Titans’ game-winning touchdown.

Despite the exciting ending, it was largely an ugly game between two bad teams, with a total of 18 accepted penalties and plenty of bad plays on both sides. But in the end the Titans did just enough to win and improve their record to 2-6. The Patriots fall to 2-7.