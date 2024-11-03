Drake Maye’s heroics force overtime, but interception gives Titans win over Patriots

Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye made one of the best highlight-reel plays of this NFL season as time expired in the fourth quarter today in Tennessee, but it wasn’t enough.

Maye scrambled around as the clock hit :00 before heaving the ball into the end zone, where Rhamondre Stevenson caught it for a touchdown that tied the game at 17-17 and forced overtime.

But in overtime the Titans’ offense marched the ball down the field for a field goal that gave Tennessee a 20-17 lead, and when the Patriots got their chance, Maye threw an interception that ended the game and gave the Titans the 20-17 win.

Drake Maye had two fumbles, the second of which was recovered deep in Patriots territory in the fourth quarter to set up the Titans’ game-winning touchdown.

Despite the exciting ending, it was largely an ugly game between two bad teams, with a total of 18 accepted penalties and plenty of bad plays on both sides. But in the end the Titans did just enough to win and improve their record to 2-6. The Patriots fall to 2-7.