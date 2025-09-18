Dre Greenlaw, Evan Engram out of Wednesday’s practice

Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw still isn’t practicing.

Greenlaw missed all of the offseason program after hurting his quad while working out in April. The initial report was a tear, but the team clarified that a strain would keep Greenlaw out for eight weeks.

Greenlaw returned in time for training camp but then left practice early on July 31. He has not practiced since.

Linebacker Justin Strnad (foot) and tight end Evan Engram (back) also did not practice Wednesday. Both played Sunday, though Engram played through a calf injury that limited him last Wednesday.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga (chest) was a limited participant.

Tight end Nate Adkins (ankle) was a full participant for the first time this season, while outside linebacker Nik Bonitto (wrist) and inside linebacker Alex Singleton (thumb) also had full participation.