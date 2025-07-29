 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_future99clubv2_250729.jpg
PFT Draft: Future 99 Club members
nbc_pft_madden2699v2_250729.jpg
Madden 26 99 Club features seven players
nbc_pft_jaxondart_250729.jpg
Dart doesn’t want to ‘play like a robot’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_future99clubv2_250729.jpg
PFT Draft: Future 99 Club members
nbc_pft_madden2699v2_250729.jpg
Madden 26 99 Club features seven players
nbc_pft_jaxondart_250729.jpg
Dart doesn’t want to ‘play like a robot’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dre Greenlaw on signing with Broncos: It meant a lot how much Sean Payton wanted me

  
Published July 29, 2025 04:49 PM

Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw has had a difficult journey to NFL stardom, and that made it personal to him when he hit free agency in March and had the opportunity to decide for himself where he’d play.

Greenlaw spent much of his childhood in shelters, group homes and the foster system before his high school coach took him in and eventually adopted him. A close relationship with his coach is meaningful to Greenlaw, and Greenlaw said he knew early on in free agency that he could have a close relationship with Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

“They wanted me, you know what I mean?” Greenlaw said. “Throughout the whole time I was talking to Sean, there was never no ifs, ands, buts, maybe this or that. It was like, ‘Man, we want you to be here.’ And I was a foster kid growing up, so there’s not a lot of times that people just wanted me. You know what I’m saying? So it just made me feel special. It made me feel like this is the place where I needed to be.”

Payton has been talking up Greenlaw in training camp, and Greenlaw says the mutual respect he has with Payton as well as the Penner family that owns the team makes him feel at home in Denver.

“The people that’s in the organization, Sean, the Penners, and then the guys . . . I just wanted to be a part of that,” Greenlaw said. “I wanted to be where I was accepted, where I was wanted it. And this was the right place for me.”