nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Dre Greenlaw up to full practice Friday, listed as questionable to play

  
Published October 17, 2025 04:56 PM

The Broncos could have linebacker Dre Greenlaw in the lineup for the first time this season when they face the Giants on Sunday.

Greenlaw was designated for return from injured reserve this week and he moved up to full practice participation on Friday. Greenlaw, who has been sidelined with a quad injury, is listed as questionable to play.

The Broncos would need to make a roster move in order to activate Greenlaw by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Linebacker Jonah Elliss (shoulder) was the only other Broncos player to receive an injury designation. He has been ruled out for this weekend.