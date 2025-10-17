Dre Greenlaw up to full practice Friday, listed as questionable to play

The Broncos could have linebacker Dre Greenlaw in the lineup for the first time this season when they face the Giants on Sunday.

Greenlaw was designated for return from injured reserve this week and he moved up to full practice participation on Friday. Greenlaw, who has been sidelined with a quad injury, is listed as questionable to play.

The Broncos would need to make a roster move in order to activate Greenlaw by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Linebacker Jonah Elliss (shoulder) was the only other Broncos player to receive an injury designation. He has been ruled out for this weekend.