Drew Allar taking pre-draft visit with Steelers on Wednesday

The Steelers still don’t know whether or not they’ll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers for 2026.

But even if Rodgers returns, Pittsburgh has to think about the future of its quarterback position.

With that in mind, the Steelers are having another young QB in this year’s draft class in for a pre-draft visit on Wednesday: Drew Allar.

Once a betting favorite to go No. 1 overall, it’s unclear where Allar will land in next week’s draft. Allar’s senior season at Penn State did not go as planned, with the quarterback suffering a season-ending ankle injury midway through the year. He said at the scouting combine in February that his ankle is on the mend and felt like he could play if he had to at that time.

A Northeast Ohio native, Allar started 35 games for Penn State with 45 total appearances over four seasons. In 2025, Allar completed 64.8 percent of his throws for 1,100 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. In 2024, Allar completed 66.5 percent of his throws for 3,327 yards with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 16 games.

The Steelers currently have Will Howard and Mason Rudolph on their roster at quarterback.

Allar visited with the Cardinals earlier this week and has also had a reported workout with the Jets.