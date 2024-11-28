 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Other PFT Content

Drew Lock, Malik Nabers help Giants to 7-3 lead on Cowboys

  
Published November 28, 2024 05:10 PM

Giants quarterback Drew Lock wasn’t happy last week when Tommy DeVito leap-frogged him on the depth chart for the start. Rookie receiver Malik Nabers wasn’t happy he wasn’t targeted until the game was out of reach.

Everyone was happy after the first drive Thursday.

The Giants scored a touchdown on their opening possession, their first lead in a game since Oct. 6. That was seven games ago.

They lead the Cowboys 7-3.

Lock targeted Nabers on all three passes, connecting with him twice for 11 yards. Nabers also had a 4-yard run.

Lock got the Giants in position for the go-ahead score with a 28-yard run. Officials initially ruled a 29-yard touchdown, but replay overturned it with Josh Butler pushing Lock out of bounds at the 1. It set up Tyrone Tracy’s touchdown run on the next play.

Tracy had three carries for 14 yards, including a 6-yard run on fourth-and-1, and Devin Singletary four carries for 13 yards, including a 2-yard run on third-and-1.