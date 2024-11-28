Drew Lock, Malik Nabers help Giants to 7-3 lead on Cowboys

Giants quarterback Drew Lock wasn’t happy last week when Tommy DeVito leap-frogged him on the depth chart for the start. Rookie receiver Malik Nabers wasn’t happy he wasn’t targeted until the game was out of reach.

Everyone was happy after the first drive Thursday.

The Giants scored a touchdown on their opening possession, their first lead in a game since Oct. 6. That was seven games ago.

They lead the Cowboys 7-3.

Lock targeted Nabers on all three passes, connecting with him twice for 11 yards. Nabers also had a 4-yard run.

Lock got the Giants in position for the go-ahead score with a 28-yard run. Officials initially ruled a 29-yard touchdown, but replay overturned it with Josh Butler pushing Lock out of bounds at the 1. It set up Tyrone Tracy’s touchdown run on the next play.

Tracy had three carries for 14 yards, including a 6-yard run on fourth-and-1, and Devin Singletary four carries for 13 yards, including a 2-yard run on third-and-1.