Drew Ogletree’s domestic battery charges dismissed

Domestic battery charges brought against Colts tight end Drew Ogletree have been dismissed.

Fox 59 in Indianapolis reports that court documents filed on Tuesday in Hendricks County show that Ogletree’s charges were dismissed with prejudice.

Ogletree had faced two felony charges: one count of domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, and one count of domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury. He was arrested in December after a woman told police he “body slammed” her during a dispute. Police said Ogletree admitted he pushed her to the ground.

The NFL placed Ogletree on the commissioner’s exempt list after the arrest, which made him ineligible to practice or play for the rest of the season. He would need to be taken off the list before he could have any involvement in the Colts’ offseason program.

Ogletree was a 2022 sixth-round draft pick who missed his entire rookie season with a torn ACL. In 2023 he played in 12 games with nine starts before his season ended after his arrest.