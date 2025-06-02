 Skip navigation
Drew Rosenhaus: Hopefully Jonnu Smith can remain in Miami

  
Published June 2, 2025 11:01 AM

A report last week indicated that the Dolphins have discussed trading tight end Jonnu Smith, but that Smith’s preference is to remain in Miami and agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed Smith’s desire on Sunday.

Rosenhaus did not comment on Smith’s reported desire for a new contract to replace the one that calls for him to make $4.8 million this season, but said on WSVN that “Jonnu would definitely like to stay in Miami.” Smith set career highs with 88 catches and 884 yards during his first season with the Dolphins.

“That’s his first choice,” Rosenhaus said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “This is where he lives in the off-season. He had a record-breaking season last year. It was the best season ever for a Miami Dolphin tight end. . . . Hopefully, everything works out where he can stay in Miami.”

The Steelers were reportedly on the other side of discussions with the Dolphins about a trade involving Smith.