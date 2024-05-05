Duke Johnson announces his retirement

Running back Duke Johnson announced his retirement in a social media post on Sunday.

Johnson wrote that he “never dreamed of being the all time leading rusher of my dream school,” but that’s just what he was at the University of Miami before being selected by the Browns in the third round of the 2015 draft. He ran 299 times for 1,286 yards and five touchdowns with the Browns and also picked up 235 catches for 2,170 yards and eight scores.

The Browns traded Johnson to the Texans before the 2019 season and he spent two seasons in Houston. He returned to his hometown of Miami with the Dolphins in 2021 and played in one game for the Bills during the 2022 season.

Johnson had 532 carries for 2,265 yards and 311 catches for 2,870 yards for his career. He scored 23 total touchdowns.