 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Justin Thomas
3M Open Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Tennis: Wimbledon
After first career tennis title at Swiss Open, Pedro Cachin gets kisses, hugs and doggy licks
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Toronto tournament, opts for more rest after loss in Wimbledon final

Top Clips

nbc_dps_svpjoins_230724.jpg
Van Pelt analyzes Harman’s runaway Open victory
nbc_nas_dalecamhl_230724.jpg
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Cup race at Pocono
nbc_dps_mlbdeadline_230724.jpg
Will Ohtani be dealt at MLB’s trade deadline?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Justin Thomas
3M Open Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Tennis: Wimbledon
After first career tennis title at Swiss Open, Pedro Cachin gets kisses, hugs and doggy licks
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Toronto tournament, opts for more rest after loss in Wimbledon final

Top Clips

nbc_dps_svpjoins_230724.jpg
Van Pelt analyzes Harman’s runaway Open victory
nbc_nas_dalecamhl_230724.jpg
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Cup race at Pocono
nbc_dps_mlbdeadline_230724.jpg
Will Ohtani be dealt at MLB’s trade deadline?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Duke Tobin: I’m not going to provide any updates on Joe Burrow’s contract

  
Published July 24, 2023 12:57 PM

At some point probably sooner than later, the Bengals are going to sign quarterback Joe Burrow to a lucrative contract extension.

But until then, both sides are staying tight-lipped about the process.

On Monday, Cincinnati director of player personnel Duke Tobin was asked about the status of negotiations with Burrow’s representation and didn’t offer much as a response.

“Yeah, I’m not going to provide any updates,” Tobin said, via James Rapien of SI.com. “Maybe there will be people through here that will. But I don’t have any updates on any contract negotiations with any of our guys, unfortunately.

“We’d like to get a lot of guys re-signed. We want them here long term. I think they know that. And we’ll see what happens as we go. But that’s the only update I have. Won’t be giving blow-by-blows here.”

Tobin did note that generally, a quarterback’s contract doesn’t have to be “the first domino — if we’re playing dominos.

“But we have a number of guys that we would like to have long-term and we’ll see if we can get it worked out,” Tobin said. “But beyond that, I don’t have any updates.”

Burrow and fellow 2020 first-round pick Justin Herbert have been engaged with their respective teams about contract extensions throughout the offseason. We’ll see if either one gets a new deal in place before the start of Week One.