Duke Tobin: I’m not going to provide any updates on Joe Burrow’s contract

At some point probably sooner than later, the Bengals are going to sign quarterback Joe Burrow to a lucrative contract extension.

But until then, both sides are staying tight-lipped about the process.

On Monday, Cincinnati director of player personnel Duke Tobin was asked about the status of negotiations with Burrow’s representation and didn’t offer much as a response.

“Yeah, I’m not going to provide any updates,” Tobin said, via James Rapien of SI.com. “Maybe there will be people through here that will. But I don’t have any updates on any contract negotiations with any of our guys, unfortunately.

“We’d like to get a lot of guys re-signed. We want them here long term. I think they know that. And we’ll see what happens as we go. But that’s the only update I have. Won’t be giving blow-by-blows here.”

Tobin did note that generally, a quarterback’s contract doesn’t have to be “the first domino — if we’re playing dominos.

“But we have a number of guys that we would like to have long-term and we’ll see if we can get it worked out,” Tobin said. “But beyond that, I don’t have any updates.”

Burrow and fellow 2020 first-round pick Justin Herbert have been engaged with their respective teams about contract extensions throughout the offseason. We’ll see if either one gets a new deal in place before the start of Week One.