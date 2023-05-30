Duke Tobin on Joe Burrow’s contract: Only thing I can predict is it will be sizable

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is in line for a contract extension and he said recently that he’s been “pretty clear on what I want” in his discussions with the team, but nothing has been finalized at this point.

Those discussions have involved Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin and executive vice president Katie Blackburn as well. Tobin made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show last week and Burrow’s contract was a topic of conversation.

Tobin stopped well short of sharing his thoughts about when the deal might be done and what numbers it might include, although he did acknowledge those numbers will be significant.

“We’ve looked at a lot of different things . Thankfully, Katie’s on top of that one,” Tobin said. “She’s the one that keeps us on track with the salary cap. Not only for this year, but for future years. So everything we do, and we’re looking now, but these dollars count, if you’re not counting them this year, you’re gonna count them next year, and the year after. So every dollar that goes out counts. So it’s a pie. Just how big of a piece of the pie, you know, the only thing I can predict with the contract is it’s gonna be a sizable amount of money, and he’s not going to be asking any of you for loans anytime soon. He’ll be paid well and he’s earned it.”

Finishing Burrow’s deal would allow the Bengals to know how much pie is left for them to use in deals for players like Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase as they work to remain at the top of the AFC North in 2023 and beyond.