During Jordan Addison’s suspension, who will step up for the Vikings at receiver?

The Vikings won’t have starting receiver Jordan Addison for the first three games of the 2024 regular season. Who, then, will fill the void across from Justin Jefferson?

The team has released its initial depth chart for 2025. Expressly arranged in 21 personnel — with a running back, a fullback, a tight end, and two receivers — the chart shows Jefferson and Addison as the starters.

Behind Jefferson, the list goes like this: Jalen Nailor; Tai Felton; Dontae Fleming; Myles Price; Robert Lewis.

Behind Addison, it’s: Lucky Jackson; Rondale Moore; Tim Jones; Jeshaun Jones; Thayer Thomas; Silas Bolden.

Felton, a rookie third-rounder from Maryland, becomes an intriguing option. And he has shown enough so far to be listed as the No. 1 kickoff returner.

Moore was a free-agent signing from the Cardinals. He’s the No. 1 punt returner.

The Vikings have options in the passing game beyond their receivers. Tight end T.J. Hockenson is a reliable target. Running back Aaron Jones, listed as the starter in front of Jordan Mason, can catch the ball and make things happen with it.

Still, not having Addison will hamper the offense. And it will add to the initial pressure for quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who to no surprise is listed as Minnesota’s starter.