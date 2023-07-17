During the season, Kirk Cousins avoids any football work for one day each week

The excellent Quarterback series on Netflix provides unique access and insights regarding the work and the lives of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota throughout the 2022 season. One surprising revelation from Cousins relates to the one day per week that he refuses to work.

“If we’re on a Sunday-to-Sunday schedule, unlike most quarterbacks I choose to take Tuesday entirely off,” Cousins explains. “About eight years ago, I made the decision that I’m going to truly rest for 24 hours a week during the season. I think a first it threw the coaches off a little bit that, ‘Wait a minute, our starting quarterback’s not gonna be in the building all day on Tuesday? We’re not even gonna see him?’ But it’s just something that I felt was important. On Tuesday, I’ll do anything that isn’t football.”

On the specific Tuesday featured during the show, Cousins loads his kids into the car for preschool, takes a walk with his wife, answers fan mail, goes to the bookstore (Kirk should have bought Playmakers) — and apparently never studies film of the upcoming opponent or self-scouts his own film or does anything whatsoever aimed at preparing for the next game.

On one hand, if it works for Kirk and his family, that’s fine. Football season is a five-month grind — six for the teams that get the farthest. And he hasn’t suffered for the habit financially; he has signed multiple significant contracts, and he’ll get another one (with the Vikings or someone else) in 2024.

On the other hand, and as Kirk admits, his refusal to work on Tuesdays is “unlike most quarterbacks.” Most of them are working toward the goal of winning on Sunday. The quarterback of the team the Vikings will be facing is working toward the goal of specifically beating Cousins.

Remember what Tom Brady said in the trailer to his Tom vs. Time documentary? “What are you willing to do and what are you willing to give up to be the best you can be? You only have so much energy and the clock ticks on all of us. If you’re going to compete against me, you better be willing to give up your life because I’m giving up mine.”

For Brady, that statement contains multiple truths. He has seven Super Bowl wins, and he’s regarded as the greatest player of all time. However, his life eventually was indeed turned upside down, apparently in part by his inability to stop.

Cousins has balance. That will serve him well in the long term. But, frankly, it might keep that space reserved in his Michigan memory room for a Lombardi Trophy permanently empty.

