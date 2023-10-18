Dustin Hopkins named AFC special teams player of the week

The Browns pulled off a big upset over the 49ers on Sunday in large part due to their kicker.

Now Dustin Hopkins has been named the AFC special teams player of the week.

Hopkins hit on four of his five field goal attempts, including the go-ahead score from 29-yards out with 1:40 left on the clock.

The Browns brought in Hopkins to replace Cade York at the beginning of the season and Hopkins has been reliable through the team’s first five games. He’s hit 12-of-14 field goals, including all four attempted from at least 50 yards. He’s also hit all five of his extra points and sent 64 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks.

Hopkins will have favorable conditions to kick in this week, as Cleveland heads to Indianapolis to play the Colts.