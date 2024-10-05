 Skip navigation
Dylan Horton back on Texans’ active roster after successful cancer treatment

  
Published October 5, 2024 04:26 PM

Houston defensive end Dylan Horton has beaten cancer and is ready to help the Texans beat the Bills on Sunday.

The Texans announced today that Horton is off the reserve/non-football illness list and on the active roster, and he is expected to make his 2024 season debut tomorrow against the Bills.

Horton practiced with the team this week for the first time since he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in November. In March Horton announced that he was in remission, and in May he announced that he had finished his treatments.

The 24-year-old Horton was a fourth-round pick of the Texans in 2023 and had played in 10 games as a rookie last year when the cancer diagnosis cut his season short.