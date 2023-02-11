 Skip navigation
Eagles activate Arryn Siposs from IR, elevate Anthony Harris and Greg Ward

  
Published February 11, 2023 11:13 AM
Howie Roseman sits down with Peter King in Arizona for a wide-ranging chat on everything from facing former coach and mentor Andy Reid to why he believes Philly's defensive line is 'underrated'.

The Eagles have made their final roster moves of the season.

The team announced that they have activated punter Arryn Siposs from injured reserve. They also elevated safety Anthony Harris and wide receiver Greg Ward from the practice squad.

Siposs has missed the last six games with an ankle injury. He returned to practice with the team last week.

Brett Kern has filled in for Siposs and he’s averaged 42.2 yards per kick. Siposs averaged 45.6 yards per kick before getting hurt.

Harris rejoined the Eagles in mid-December after playing in three games for the Broncos. He hasn’t played any games this season, but he appeared in 15 games last year.

Ward appeared in 42 games for the Eagles over the last three seasons, but has not played any games this season. Wide receiver/kick returner Britain Covey is questionable with a hamstring injury, so Ward provides the Eagles with some extra depth.