Eagles activate Jordan Mailata from injured reserve

  
Published November 13, 2024 04:05 PM

Jordan Mailata said on Tuesday that he wasn’t sure if he’d back in the lineup for Thursday night’s game against the Commanders, but it looks like the Eagles will have their left tackle back.

The Eagles announced that Mailata was activated from injured reserve on Wednesday. He has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury and he was listed as a full participant in practice all of this week.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) was the only limited participant in practice Wednesday. He has no injury designation for Thursday night.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean (groin), tight end Dallas Goedert (ankle), edge rusher Bryce Huff (wrist), and cornerback Darius Slay (ankle) also avoided designations after fully participating in practice, so everyone on the active roster is on track to play against Washington.